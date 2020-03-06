The NRL expansion race has hit new heights with the Easts Tigers reportedly making a bid that will blow the Brisbane Bombers away.

The Courier-Mail has revealed that the Tigers have entered the race to become the second Brisbane team in the NRL with the club planning on being promoted in 2023.

The recent developments have come after ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys met with News Corp co-chairman and ardent Broncos fan Lachlan Murdoch, who allowed the ARLC to campaign for a second Brisbane team under the next TV rights deal.

Redcliffe and the Brisbane Broncos have both attempted to be entered into the NRL for the last nine years, but it appears now there is a new player in town in an intense expansion battle.

Easts Tigers chief executive Brian Torpy has confirmed that he has made an approach to the NRL to join the big league and create a new and fierce North vs South rivalry with the Brisbane Broncos.

“We’re certainly interested, there’s no doubt about that,” Torpy told The Courier-Mail.

“I haven’t spoken to Peter V’landys but we’ve already had preliminary discussions with the NRL. We spoke to them to get an awareness of what would be needed to get involved.

“We are keen to find out more information from the NRL on their plans for expansion and what is required.

“We haven’t been mentioned in the expansion race until now but we believe we are the perfect option for a 17th team.

“The Broncos are on the northside and we are on the southside so it sets up a great River Rivalry.

“A North versus South derby with the Broncos sounds pretty exciting for Brisbane fans doesn’t it?”

After a successful meeting with Murdoch who gave the blessing to front broadcasters for a 17-team league, V’landys is pushing now more than ever for a 17th NRL team to join the league.

The news comes as a welcome sight for the Tigers, who loom as a big time prospect to join the NRL. The club was founded in 1917 and is located in Coorparoo, 4km from the Brisbane CBD. The club possess a rich leagues club and also have a solid infrastructure at Langlands Park to set up a strong bid.

“From our point of view, it’s important the team is based in the heart of Brisbane and we are in the right location,” Torpy said.

“We’re well located. We are close to the CBD, we have 33,000 members at our leagues club and we have excellent training facilities at Langlands Park which have been used by the Queensland Origin team and the Australian Kangaroos.

“The time is right for a second Brisbane team and we are a good choice. We have $40 million in assets with our leagues club plus money in the bank so financially we could support a bid.

“We are just waiting until there is confirmation from the NRL before we press ahead.”

For the Tigers to have their bid accepted, they face a challenge – the club’s nickname is similar to that of the Wests Tigers, who are already in the NRL. The nickname would ultimately need to be changed to have the bid accepted.

“If the tender process went ahead, we would need to look at our nickname because we accept that the Wests Tigers are already in the competition,” Torpy said.

“We would have to consider other alternative names.

“I think we could get a bid delivered (if the NRL calls for tenders). I don’t know what the NRL is looking for, but six months would be sufficient time and we could put something together in that amount of time.”