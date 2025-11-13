Four-time premiership-winning coach Ivan Cleary has refused to rule out leaving the Penrith Panthers once his contract ends.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cleary was asked about the possibility of two different destinations.

Firstly, the PNG Chiefs.

The NRL's 19th club will join the competition in 2028, the year after Cleary and his son, Nathan, become free agents.

Many believe the Chiefs will offer the father-son duo an offer they can't refuse, and the Panthers coach isn't ruling it out.

"You never say no to anything," Cleary said.

"You know what, I'm really excited about this.

"There's probably a lot of questions about how that's all gonna work, but I've been there a couple of times and just seeing the love and passion of those guys have for their footy, it's really exciting."

However, with four premierships to his name, many believe there is nothing left for Cleary to conquer in coaching at the club level.

Hence, coaching at the representative level is also on his radar.

"It's really something I've never thought of throughout my career," Cleary said.

"I have thought about it a bit more lately, I don't know why. I'm not sure whether I really want to or not, but it's starting to intrigue me a little bit more, yeah.

"Today I've just come back after being around the Australian camp. There's something pretty cool about coaching the best players, good players with guys from other teams that I've coached against. It's a different dynamic."

For now, Cleary remains focused on Penrith and returning them to premiership glory.

But with his curiosity caught, we very well could see the next chapter in his coaching career away from the foot of the mountains.