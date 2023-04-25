Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has celebrated a successful return from injury for the club by signing a mega four-year contract extension.

Originally off-contract at the end of the season, the new deal means he will remain in the Victorian capital until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The Wellington-born forward proved his status as a premier forward at the Storm on Tuesday evening during a tense Anzac Day clash against the New Zealand Warriors, which was ultimately taken out by the home club 30 points to 22 after at one point trailing 18-6.

In a barnstorming 59-minute unchanged performance, he made 168 metres from 13 carries, to go with 4 tackle breaks.

Standing into extra responsibility this season following the departures of Brandon Smith, Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich and Jesse Bromwich over the off-season, the performance on Tuesday evening matched those he put in over the opening rounds and the club will be hopeful of more moving forward.

At 27 years of age, the deal moves Asofa-Solomona closer to becoming a one-club player, and, fitness pending, will see him go close to, if not surpass, 250 games for the Storm by the time the deal comes to an end.

The Storm will also be thankful that the deal has been done after approaches from rugby union both in Australia and abroad, while other NRL clubs were likely to be interested given the enormous talent and skill he brings to the field.

Club chairman Matt Tripp said the signing was great for the Storm.

“Nelson already has a tremendous record of achievement here at Storm and we're sure he will continue to build on that over the coming years,” Tripp said in a club statement.

“He's in the prime of his career and is embracing his new role as one of the leaders of our forward pack.

“We hope Nelson will be a one-club player with Storm. This new contract will go a long way to helping to achieve that aim as he progresses towards and beyond the 200-game milestone.

“I'm sure our members and fans will be delighted to know they will be cheering on big NAS for many more years to come.”

The forward has played 167 NRL games to go with his 11 Tests for New Zealand.