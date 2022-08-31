Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has defended his towering prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona after the big man was the subject of a heated debate about the Match Review Committee and the NRL Judiciary’s fine system.

The criticisms came after Asofa-Solomona was hit with his fifth charge of the season in the aftermath of a heated contest with the Sydney Roosters. The Storm prop has now paid nearly $12,000 in fines without missing a game.

But despite the scrutiny, Bellamy has confirmed he won’t ask his enforcer to tone down his aggression.

“He hasn’t been suspended, he’s been fined,” Bellamy told AAP.

“The committee who put the charges out haven’t seen it as that severe that they’ve given him (a suspension).

“At the end of the day, we want Nelson to play his footy, how he plays when he plays well. That’s what we need him to continue with.”

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley touched on the issue during his weekly press conference, claiming that repeat offenders could face increased charges.

“If the MRC feels (players) are not getting a message, they have the right under the rules to say you need a stronger personal deterrent.

“Therefore your grade one charge will be upgraded.”

In the wake of Annesley’s statements and the increased attention, Bellamy said he “hoped” Asofa-Solomona wouldn’t receive any extra on-field attention from the referees, especially in such a big game.

The winner of the game will be guaranteed a spot in the top four, and the Storm coach knows how important that extra shot can be.

“There’s a bit riding on it,” he said.

“It’s a big difference between fourth and fifth, getting two shots with fourth and sudden-death with fifth.”