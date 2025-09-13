The Cronulla Sharks have claimed victory over the Sydney Roosters to extend their season by at least another week.\n\nIn a physical contest at a packed Sharks Stadium, a double before halftime to Ronaldo Mulitalo was ultimately the difference between the two sides, with the Roosters' errors after the break biting them hard.\n\nHere are all the big talking points from the game.\n\n» Match report\n» Player ratings\n\nMark Nawaqanitawase must play for Australia\nMark Nawaqanitawase was the best player for the Roosters on Saturday evening, and it wasn't even close.\n\nHe was in everything, scoring a try, being involved in other things that looked like they should have developed into tries, a threat with the ball, strong in defence and great in the air.\n\nHe couldn't inspire his team to a victory and an extension of their season, but he certainly did everything he could in trying to do so.\n\nThe star winger might be at the end of his first full season as an NRL player after making the switch from rugby union, but something is badly wrong if he isn't on the Kangaroos tour with Kevin Walters' side at the end of the year.\n\nSharks defence good, but can they beat the Raiders or Broncos\nThe Sharks defence was very, very good on in defeating the Roosters. It was a good thing, because at times, their ability to get on the front foot through their forwards or score points when they did, certainly wasn't.\n\nThat period early in the second half where they were camped on their own line was equal parts excellent as much as it was concerning.\n\nThe fact they couldn't run out of their own end doesn't paint a great picture for next week. The fact the Roosters only scored a single try with all that ball? A massive positive.\n\nThey are going to need to be better if they want to win next week against the losers of Sunday's clash between the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos though.\n\nThey are either travelling south to play one of the best forward packs in the game, or north to take on one of the game's best attacking outfits.\n\nEither way, tough.\n\nSaturday says there is enough that they could pull off an upset, but whichever way they are travelling, they won't be doing so as favourites.\n\nIn the battle of the sky, Mulitalo and Katoa held their own\nThe battle of the sky was touted as the key one coming into this game, and with good reason.\n\nDaniel Tupou and Nawaqanitawase have been setting the world on fire in recent weeks. Basically, scoring tries for fun.\n\nThat's not to say they were going to do so without question in this game, but there was an expectation.\n\nThey struggled. Sione Katoa in particulr was excellent, grabbing a couple of high balls over a charging Tupou, while Mulitalo, despite making a couple of errors on the ball, also held his own.\n\nNaufahu Whyte needs help in the middle\nNaufahu Whyte's first stint on Saturday night was unreal. He has absolutely stamped his authority as the Roosters' forward pack leader this year, and there is an easy argument to be made that he is in the top five middles anywhere in the game.\n\nThe star forward has come on in leaps and bounds to the extent he will go into 2026 as one of the tri-colours' most important players.\n\nBut he needs help.\n\nThe remainder of the Roosters' middle was bulled on Saturday. Lindsay Collins and Spencer Leniu didn't have great games, and the bench simply didn't have the experience to go with the Sharks.\n\nThey will be better for the run, but if the Roosters are going to be a contender, Whyte needs help.\n\nIs Braydon Trindall Cronulla's dominant half?\nThe Sharks, with every game, seem to be shifting more and more towards Braydon Trindall being their leading light in the halves.\n\nHis kicking game, particularly from long range, is better than that of his halves partner Nicho Hynes. It's not even up for dispute.\n\nHynes still has his place in the team, but there could well be a world where the two halves switch jersey numbers next year.\n\nTrindall is worth every cent of his current contract in the Shire.\n\nRoosters halves fail when it counts - so is there a need for Daly Cherry-Evans?\nThe Roosters halves simply weren't good enough on Saturday night.\n\nAt times, they went through long stretches of possession and territory, but often didn't look like scoring. The kicking game, to put it nicely, wasn't good enough.\n\nA lot of the kicks, particularly from short range, weren't good enough to give their star wingers an actual chance to compete.\n\nThe accuracy wasn't horrendous - there are certainly worse - but it begs the question whether the Roosters do actually need Daly Cherry-Evans for a year to become a proper force.\n\nI don't have the answer, but the question is more alive now than it was a few weeks ago.