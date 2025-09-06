Barring a masterclass four-try match from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow on Sunday, Sydney Roosters flyer Mark Nawaqanitawase looks set to secure the Ken Irvine Medal for the most four-pointers in 2025.

Scoring 23 tries to lead the competition by a hefty margin, 'Marky Mark's' phenomenal debut NRL season has seen the 24-year-old shift from hopeful rugby-convert to potential Kangaroos star.

He finished the season just six tries off from the regular season scoring record of 30 held by Alex Johnston, a massive feat for any player, let alone a rookie.

While he hasn't officially been named as an Australian Kangaroos star, most would agree it's only a matter of time, and with the Roosters winger finishing off a phenomenal debut season in style, reports indicate he is seeking a paycheck to match his trajectory.

Currently sitting on a hefty salary of $500,000, Wide World of Sports are reporting that his management are after a pay increase.

The proposed figure would sit at an expensive $700,000, a deal that would make him the highest-paid winger in the game, lapping the likes of Zac Lomax and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who are both on a reported $650,000.

The Roosters are desperate to keep the young star, especially with his former code hoping to bring him back after his current contract concludes.

While Nawaqanitawase is ineligible to receive the NRL's Rookie of the Year award due to a mid-season rule change, he has still boasted one of the greatest debut seasons we have seen.

It's a near certainty that the young star earns a major paycheck, but where he gets that from is still up in the air.