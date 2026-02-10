Mark Nawaqanitawase's time at the Sydney Roosters will come to an end after this season, as the Australian international cross-code winger has signed with the Saitama Wild Knights and will head to Japan later in the year.

With the rugby union resume and the NRL resume he has already attained at just 25 years old, the Roosters star has already achieved what so few have.

For Nawaqanitawase, leaving the Roosters and making the call to head to Japan was not as easy as it looked.

“I am looking forward to becoming part of the Wild Knights, and I am looking forward to what we can build together in the future," he told CODE Sports.

“[It was] probably the toughest decision of my career."

The return to Union is about aligning himself with success, history and building together for the future.

While he remains with the Roosters, the outside back seeks to achieve one goal before he leaves the tri-colours.

“I want to walk out of here with a premiership with the lads,” Nawaqanitawase stated.

“We've got an awesome group here already. I'm sure you've seen some of the players in the team, that's credit to Nick and Trent and the way they do their stuff away to get all the boys together.

“I'd love to win the premiership; that would be a great way to end my time here. It's coming to an end at this very moment, so it'd be a good way to walk out.”

The star talent also wants to make a debut for the NSW Blues in State of Origin.

State of Origin is massive, I'd love to be a part of that,” he said.