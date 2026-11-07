New Zealand Kiwis front-rower Naufahu Whyte could be ruled out of next Sunday's World Cup final after injuring his ankle in Saturday night's 34-10 win over Tonga.

Whyte was subbed on in the 22nd minute and played just 25 minutes.

In the 47th minute, the Roosters forward went to the sidelines, with Joseph Tapine returning to the field for his second stint.

In 25 minutes, Whyte had 7 runs for 79 metres, 34 post-contact metres, 13 tackles made without any missed, 2 tackle busts and 2 offloads.

On the Channel 7 broadcast, Whyte was seen in the sheds being assessed.

The forward did not return for the rest of the match.

After the game, New Zealand coach Stacey Jones was asked about Whyte's injury.

"It's an ankle injury, so he couldn't return to the field," he told the media at the press conference.

"We'll get scans and see where he's at, so fingers crossed it's not too bad, and he's available for next week.

"We'll know more tomorrow."

Zero Tackle spotted Whyte in a moon boot post-game in the sheds.

Warriors forward Tanner Stowers-Smith could replace the Roosters forward in the Kiwis lineup, as Keano Kini and Te Maire Martin were listed as reserves for the semi-final with Kalyn Ponga's return.

Another option could be Scott Sorensen, who can play in the middle and in the back row, offering more versatility.

Some players in the forward pack can be shuffled between front row, back row and lock, including Xavier Willison, Erin Clark and Joseph Tapine.

Sorensen could be picked and fit into one of three positions if needed.

Leo Thompson is a direct front-row option who could replace Whyte on the bench, as the Kiwis accommodate for Phoenix Crossland's return.

New Zealand will play the winner of Australia/Samoa next Sunday at Suncorp Stadium.