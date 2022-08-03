Kieran Foran believes the 'Manly seven' who sat out the clash with the Roosters over a pride jersey will be welcomed back into the NRL this weekend.

The Kiwi international could have just five games remaining with the Sea Eagles before he departs for the sunshine state, and plans to spend those games alongside the seven players who stood themselves down over religious beliefs.

Despite the seven players being told to stay home last Thursday over fears of crowd violence, the five-eighth says the players will receive a warm reception from fans and team mates alike.

"Those seven will be welcomed back, 100 per cent.” Foran told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Everyone has a role to play in this team. None of us are bigger than the club. They missed last week because of their beliefs, that’s fine, but they will all come back and things will revert to normal."

Foran revealed that Jake Trbojevic and select others met with a large portion of the seven players on Sunday following the split, and proved a good opportunity for the two sides to air their grievances and explore one another's perspective.

“Last week felt so rushed, there were so many things said, so Sunday was a good opportunity to park those differences and move forward.

“It was natural for both sides to feel frustrated. That was the reality of it That was also why it was really important we had that meeting on Sunday. It was about being able to respect and get an understanding of one another’s position and how we all felt inside.

“It was great to speak and start the week fresh. When you can respect each other’s position, it’s actually quite easy to put your differences aside and come together. At the end of the day we’re footy players, so let’s get on and play footy. That’s as simple as it gets.”

Foran spent his time talking to the media putting out fires, first over the return of the seven, and then regarding his commitment to the Titans next year.

There were fears Foran could backflip on the deal following the poor form of the Gold Coast, who have lost their last nine games and this week dropped halfback Toby Sexton.

He would be the second Manly half to backflip after Daly Cherry-Evans did the same in 2016, however Foran is adamant he will be on the glitter strip in 2023.

"I will be going to the Gold Coast next year," Foran said.