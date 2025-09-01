The South Sydney Rabbitohs' push to block the Sydney Roosters from making the NRL finals has taken a hit, with Latrell Mitchell expected to be ruled out of the game.\r\n\r\nMitchell has managed just 11 games this season in a campaign interrupted by injury, and hasn't played since Round 23 against the Gold Coast Titans.\r\n\r\nHe was ruled out of games in Round 24 and 25 due to a pinched nerve in his back, with reports in the lead-up to the heavy win over the St George Illawarra Dragons prior to last weekend's bye suggesting he would be back in Round 27.\r\n\r\nThat may not be the case now, though, with The Sydney Morning Herald suggesting he is at odds of being named on Tuesday afternoon for Friday night's blockbuster.\r\n\r\nIt's understood Mitchell is still battling the back injury that ruled him out of Round 25, with a neck problem also impacting his ability to get back onto the field for one last run this season.\r\n\r\nIf the Roosters win, they will qualify for the finals, while a loss could see either the Manly Sea Eagles or Dolphins leapfrog them into the final spot in the top eight.\r\n\r\nThe Rabbitohs' desire to stop the Roosters making the finals and finish the year with another win of their own is so strong that lock forward Cameron Murray may line up for his only game of the season.\r\n\r\nRuled out in the pre-season with an Achilles injury, Murray has been working to return for a hit out before the end of the campaign, and will have a final fitness test on Tuesday to determine if he can be named for the contest against their arch rivals or not, which will be played on Friday evening.