South Sydney Rabbitohs star lock forward Cameron Murray is still a chance of playing a game this year, with the representative gun pushing to play against the Sydney Roosters in Round 27.

The star New South Wales and Australian representative has missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign with an Achilles injury he sustained at the back end of the pre-season.

It was originally revealed that Murray would miss the entirety of 2025 and be ready to go again for the start of the 2026 pre-season, but that narrative has flipped during the year with the lock forward pushing for an earlier return.

While it's not a guarantee that he will be able to return, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the star is still a chance to play Round 27, with training on Sunday, and a meeting with club medical staff on Tuesday to determine if he will be selected.

“I can understand why people might have reservations about me returning, but I've been working really hard on the sidelines, and my biggest motivator has always been to get back at some point this year – that's what's been pushing me along this rehab journey,” Murray told the publication.

“The other motivator is seeing my teammates put in every week. They've been in the trenches, they've been dealing with a stupid amount of injuries, a lot of them have been thrown in the deep end, and all I want to do is get back and play with them.

“It's not about trying to get back for an Ashes or saving myself for next year. If the risk and reward in my mind makes sense, and I'm ready to go, I was always going to make the call to play."

The move to have Murray able to play against the Roosters could put a dent in the tri-colours' charge for the top eight.

They still need to win next weekend to guarantee their path to the finals, with the Dolphins having a better for and against than them, and the Sea Eagles' win over the Dragons on Saturday leaving them a slim - albeit limited given a major for and against difference - chance.

A win for the Roosters against their fierce rivals will put eighth spot on the ladder beyond doubt though, with the Roosters then able to prepare for an away from home elimination final against likely one of the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors or Cronulla Sharks.

South Sydney have had an enormous injury toll this year, but have some players back on deck for the end of the campaign and are coming off a 40-0 win over the Dragons which led into a Round 26 bye.

Murray's potential return will not free him up for the Ashes though, with the publication reporting he has told Kevin Walters he will not be considered for the trip to the United Kingdom.

Murray would be a walk-up selection in the 22-man travelling party if he were fit but will not make such a move given his club's support while he hasn't been able to play this year.