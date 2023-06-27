Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster is set to return after missing last week and overcoming a bout of 'Caxtonitis'.

Batting through illness for Queensland in Game 2, Munster will once again lockdown against Jarome Luai but this time at club level.

Originally meant to play against the Sea Eagles, he was a late withdrawal, with Jonah Pezet taking his place in the halves alongside Jahrome Hughes.

On Tuesday, Melbourne Storm's General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi confirmed the Queensland hero would be recovered in time for the Friday night blockbuster.

“He's been doing weights and recovery yesterday," Ponissi said via News Corp.

"He's still heavy chested but come Friday night he will definitely play. He'll be back to normal."

Front-rower Tui Kamikamica is also a good chance to join Munster as one of the inclusions into the team after recovering from a calf injury.

However, it isn't all good news for the Storm with Eliesa Katoa in doubt to return from an eye injury and Aaron Pene likely to be ruled out with an ankle injury.