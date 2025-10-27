St George Illawarra Dragons star and Queensland Maroons representative Jaydn Su'A is reportedly attracting outside interest, with multiple overseas rugby union clubs circling the international back-rower.\n\nThe Dragons may not have played NRL Finals football since 2018, but that hasn't stopped Su'A from being a dominant presence in the competition over the past four years since his arrival at the club in 2022.\n\nEasily one of the best performers at the Red V, the 28-year-old is coming to the final stages of his current contract and could very well hit the open market on November 1 if he decides to decline the player option in his deal.\n\nCatching the attention of R360 earlier in the year alongside the likes of Ryan Papenhuyzen and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, News Corp reports that overseas clubs in the 15-man code are also circling the Dragons' star back-rower.\n\nWhile it's hard to see the eight-time Samoan international leave rugby league for union, he did play the sport during his junior days and would also be in line for a major pay bump and could even come into contention for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.\n\n"Flanno's been really good, especially for me personally," Su'A told The Illawarra Mercury in the past about his relationship with coach Shane Flanagan.\n\n"He's really honest. He tells you things that sometimes you don't want to hear but sometimes it's what you need to hear.\n\n"He's a coach I like playing for and a coach the boys like.\n\n"He's good to get along with. Some of the stories I hear, back in the day he was a bit hard to talk to but he throws a lot of stick around now so it's been easy."