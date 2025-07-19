The St George Illawarra Dragons are the latest club to come under threat from the Rugby 360 competition.

Reports this week have suggested Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kalyn Ponga and Ryan Papenhuyzen will be approached by the competition.

Tuivasa-Sheck went as far as to confirm he is interested in switching back to the 15-man code where the new Saudi Arabian backed competition will see players paid as much as $2 million per year for commiting to the global competition which will see teams like draft players through an auction.

Now it has been revealed by News Corp that Dragons edge forward Jaydn Su'A is the next player in the competition's headlights.

The rebel competition is likely to commence in 2027, with the second rower off-contract at the end of 2026 in the NRL. He has a player option for 2027, but would be free to leave instead of taking it.

He is free to negotiate with rival parties in the NRL from November 1 this year, but could sign for Rugby 360 instead where he would be in for a major pay bump.

The timing of the Rugby 360 season - divided into two blocks at either end of the NRL season - means there is no chance for players making the jump to also participate in the NRL.

Su'A has played rugby union during his junior days, and while the Dragons forward has been one of the best at the club in recent times, he could well look for a change of scenery.

He has admitted his preference previously is to remain at the Dragons, but that was before the promise of enormous money in the rival code was on the table.

NRL recruitment managers have already expressed concerns around the competition, suggesting a full scale raid will be undefendable given the financial differences between the two competitions.