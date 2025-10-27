Two Samoan forwards and one Tongan speedster have been charged following Sunday night's heated Pacific Championships Test, which saw Samoa defeat Tonga 34-6.

Francis Molo and Jazz Tevaga were both cited from Toa Samoa's win, while Lehi Hopoate was charged out of Tonga's defeat.

Molo was hit with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle for a second-minute shot on Stefano Utoikamanu, attracting a 13 per cent match-fee fine with an early plea, or 20 per cent if found guilty at panel.

Tevaga was cited for Grade 1 Contrary Conduct on Leka Halasima in the 41st minute, facing a 7 per cent fine, or 10 per cent if unsuccessful.

Tongan winger Hopoate was also charged with Grade 1 contrary conduct, stemming from a 54th-minute clash with Jarome Luai, carrying the same penalty range.

All three players have no prior offences and are ineligible for the three-year incident-free discount.