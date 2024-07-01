A Cronulla Sharks winger has reportedly caught the attention of multiple clubs as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

Remembered for scoring Greece's first try in a Rugby League World Cup match, Siteni Taukamo has been with the Cronulla Sharks since 2020, in which he captained their Harold Matthews Cup team before progressing through the ranks.

Although he has yet to make his NRL debut despite featuring in their Top 30 roster for the past two seasons, he remains their primary fullback in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

However, he could soon find himself away from Australia, with reports from League Express indicating that Taukamo is being hunted by several clubs in the Super League.

Only 19, Taukamo has a bright future ahead of him and a move overseas could see him earn more game-time and develop quickly before returning to the NRL in the future.

This comes after the Super League competition eased their visa requirements for foreign players making it easier for NSW Cup and QLD Cup players to join the competition.

Due to the new rules, players aged 24 or under who played in either competition will be able to obtain visas to play in the United Kingdom - Isaiah Vagana and Ryan Rivett have already made the switch.