The Match Review Committee has made a call on J'maine Hopgood's controversial high tackle in the Parramatta Eels' loss to the Melbourne Storm last night. \n\nHopgood has been hit with a Grade 2 high tackle charge in the first minute of the match.\n\nThe high tackle resulted in Hopgood being sent to the sin-bin after he was deemed to have illegally hit Storm forward Alec McDonald above the shoulders.\n\nAn early plea will see Hopgood miss one match due to suspension.\n\nIf he is found guilty at the panel, the Eels prop will miss two matches as a result.\n\nIt wasn't the start to the match the Eels were hoping for, as they went on to be beaten 52-4 by the Storm despite scoring the first try while Hopgood was in the bin. \n\nEels fullback Isaiah Iongi was sent for an HIA in the 31st minute despite no penalty to the Eels for high contact.\n\nThe tackle was not forwarded to the MRC, despite replays showing Stefano Utoikamanu had made contact with his head in the tackle.