In a stunning call, the NRL's match review committee have determined neither Jarome Luai or Zac Lomax will face suspensions for incidents commited during Wednesday evening's Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Luai was placed on report midway through the first half for an alleged eye gouge against Queensland second-rower Reuben Cotter.

The former Panthers five-eighth turned Wests Tigers halfback was selected for Game 2 after Mitchell Moses suffered a calf injury during the week leading up to the game.

The alleged incident has been met with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge by the NRL's match review committee, but under State of Origin charge sheet rules - which are different to the standard NRL season - the charge will only carry a 13 per cent of match fees fine if he accepts the early guilty plea.

That number will rise to 20 per cent should he contest at the NRL judiciary.

Incidents of an alleged eye gouge nature are usually referred directly to the NRL judiciary and result in lengthy suspensions, but should he accept the early guilty plea, Luai will be cleared to play this weekend.

Lomax, on the other hand, was charged over as 28th minute incident which saw Melbourne Storm lock forward Trent Loiero require a concussion test.

Running the ball out of his own end, the Parramatta Eels winger was attempting to get out of a tackle when he elbowed Loiero in the head.

The act did not see all that accidental, and he gave away a penalty at the time. He has now been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, leading to a fine which will see him pay 7 per cent of his match fees with an early guilty plea, or ten per cent if he fights at the panel and loses.