St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Kyle Flanagan has been referred directly to the NRL judiciary for an alleged biting incident.

Coming late in the Dragons' game against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday evening, vision appeared to show Flanagan clamp onto Canterbury captain Stephen Crichton's nose.

Crichton emerged from the incident with a bleeding nose.

The NRL's match review committee have now hit Flanagan with a dangerous contact charge, however, didn't grade him. Instead, he will make a plea of either guilty or not guilty, and then attend the judiciary on Tuesday evening to learn his fate.

Coach Shane Flanagan told both News Corp and The Sydney Morning Herald that Kyle didn't bite Crichton, which could lead to a not guilty plea.

“Kyle said he didn't do it – and I believe him,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

“He's not that type of person. Crichton can say whatever he wants. He shoved his head in Kyle's face on the ground. They're saying he bit him … come on.

“Kyle's fine – he's not worried about it.”

Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo had little to add on the issue, but did confirm Crichton's nose was swollen.

“His nose was a bit swollen. But we didn't (talk) in great detail," Ciraldo said during the Bulldogs' post-match press conference.

“He's getting a few things checked (regarding his nose). I don't know what to say about it (the incident) really so we'll leave it there.”

The incident came amid a poor game for the Dragons, who came up short in front of a sell out crowd at Kogarah.