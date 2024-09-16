Manly Sea Eagles forward Ethan Bullemor and Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney have both been cited by the NRL's match review committee from Sunday afternoon's semi-final.

The charges came during Sunday afternoon's elimination final, which was taken out by a fast finishing Manly Sea Eagles side who have advanced to clash with the Sydney Roosters in a semi-final next weekend.

Both Bullemor and Mahoney were placed on report during the course of the contest and have subsequently been charged.

Bulldogs' second-rower Viliame Kikau was also placed on report during the game, but the match review committee elected not to charge him.

Bullemor was pinged for a first half high tackle on Stephen Crichton, which immediately afterwards appeared to have injured the Bulldogs' centre.

The Manly second-rower has been hit with a Grade 1 charge, which has seen him hit with a $750 fine if he takes the early guilty plea, or risk $1000 if he challenges at the judiciary. He earns a discount with a three-year incident-free record.

Mahoney on the other hand, who gave away a number of penalties throughout the game as he attempted to get under the skin of the Manly side, was also put on report for a high tackle on Reuben Garrick, and has now been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle.

He will be eligible for a $1000 penalty with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether they will accept the early guilty plea, or contest their charges at panel.