The NRL's match review committee has charged three players from the double-header of action on Sunday afternoon.

The Gold Coast Titans ran away with the early match against the Manly Sea Eagles in a high-scoring 38-32 win at home.

The Sea Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 start in a matter of minutes, but failed to progress with the foot on the throttle and silly errors cost them a crucial two points.

Titans' Dean Ieremia scored his first try in the NRL in 765 days after limited opportunities in the NRL since 2024, when he was with the Melbourne Storm.

The occasion was soured when Ieremia was placed on report for an ugly hip-drop on Tolutau Koula, resulting in a grade 1 dangerous contact charge and a $750 fine at an early plea.

Koula looked to be in immense discomfort after the incident at the 68-minute mark, but was able to continue the match and score a long-range try ten minutes later.

In the later game, the Dolphins hosted the North Queensland Cowboys and returned to the winner's circle after defeating Todd Payten's outfit 36-16.

The Dolphins were blown off the park at Redcliffe in Round 19, conceding a 66-0 defeat from the Cronulla Sharks, the second 50+ scoreline at the venue this year.

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The NRL's latest expansion side knew they had to come out of the blocks firing to keep up with an energetic North Queensland outfit glowing with confidence.

Cowboys edge back rower Heilum Luki collected Dolphins half Brad Schneider high while he was kicking on last tackle while chasing from the marker.

Luki was pulled up on it and was lucky not to concede double infringements after replays suggested further high contact on the tackle prior.

Nevertheless, Luki was booked with a grade 1 dangerous contact, and given it was his second offence with the MRC, his early plea was bumped up $1800. If Luki wants to fight the charge and is unsuccessful, the fine will be bumped up to $2500.

Across the field, Dolphins enforcer Morgan Knowles collected Sam McIntyre high, resulting in being placed on report and a grade 1 careless high tackle charge.

Knowles will be fined $1000 for the infringement, or if he contests at the panel, it will be increased to $1500.