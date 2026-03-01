In what is a massive call from the NRL, they have decided not to charge Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton for his high tackle on Dragons debutant Setu Tu.\n\nThere was plenty of online outcry when Crichton wasn't sent to the sin-bin, and he will be available to be selected for their Round 3 clash against the Raiders.\n\nThe Match Review Committee has come down with three charges in the double-header in Las Vegas on Saturday (local time). \n\nNewcastle Knights lock Tyson Frizell has been charged with a Grade 1 dangerous contact on Thomas Mikaele, resulting in a suspected MCL injury from a 'Cannonball' tackle.\n\nIt will see Frizell be fined $1000 if he takes an early plea; otherwise, he will be fined $1500 if found guilty at the panel.\n\nThe misconduct continued when Braidon Burns was hit with a Grade 2 shoulder charge on Kalyn Ponga, which saw him sin-binned in the 72nd minute of the game. \n\nIf Burns takes the early plea, he will miss two games; otherwise, he will be on the sidelines for three if found guilty.\n\nIn the second game of the double header, Dragons winger Christian Tuipulotu was charged with a Grade 1 shoulder charge on Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey.\n\nAn early plea will see Tuipulotu be fined $1500, although if he is found guilty at panel, he will be booked for $2000.