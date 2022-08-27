Lindsay Collins horror record at the judiciary in 2022 has come back to haunt him, with a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge set to see him suspended for four matches.

Collins came up with a hip drop tackle just five minutes from fulltime during Friday night's win over the Melbourne Storm, with Tom Eisenhuth forced to leave the ground with a knee injury after the incident.

Collins has already been charged twice this season, and a third offence for a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge carries a four-match ban with an early guilty plea, or five matches if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge - something he may do looking for a downgrade.

The Grade 3 charge - should he take the early guilty plea - will rule him out until the grand final should the Roosters qualify with only one match remaining in the 2022 regular season.

If it had of been a first offence for Collins, he would have only been looking at a two-match penalty for a first offence.

Three other charges - against Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Victor Radley and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves were also levelled out of the game, however, all three players are only facing fines.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona is in the bad books yet again, however a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a tackle against Roosters winger Joseph Suaalii will see him facing a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea or two matches if he fights and loses.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who was sin binned, is facing a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge and despite it being his third offence of the season, is also eligible for a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Radley has been cited for his second offence of the season, however, will also face a fine for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge agains Jahrome Hughes, with the fine totalling $1800 with an early guilty plea.