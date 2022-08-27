TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 02: Lindsay Collins of the Roosters is tackled by Reuben Cotter and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown of the Cowboys during the round four NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Sydney Roosters at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Lindsay Collins horror record at the judiciary in 2022 has come back to haunt him, with a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge set to see him suspended for four matches.

Collins came up with a hip drop tackle just five minutes from fulltime during Friday night's win over the Melbourne Storm, with Tom Eisenhuth forced to leave the ground with a knee injury after the incident.

Collins has already been charged twice this season, and a third offence for a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge carries a four-match ban with an early guilty plea, or five matches if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge - something he may do looking for a downgrade.

The Grade 3 charge - should he take the early guilty plea - will rule him out until the grand final should the Roosters qualify with only one match remaining in the 2022 regular season.

If it had of been a first offence for Collins, he would have only been looking at a two-match penalty for a first offence.

Three other charges - against Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Victor Radley and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves were also levelled out of the game, however, all three players are only facing fines.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona is in the bad books yet again, however a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a tackle against Roosters winger Joseph Suaalii will see him facing a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea or two matches if he fights and loses.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who was sin binned, is facing a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge and despite it being his third offence of the season, is also eligible for a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Radley has been cited for his second offence of the season, however, will also face a fine for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge agains Jahrome Hughes, with the fine totalling $1800 with an early guilty plea.