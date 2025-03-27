The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly won the race for one of the best young prospects in the sport, re-signing Blake Mozer to a two-year deal.

While the news is yet to be confirmed by the club, News Corp are reporting that the former under-19 Queensland State of Origin player has agreed to terms this week with the club on a deal that will keep him at Red Hill until at least the end of 2027.

Mozer has missed the start of the season through injury, and could struggle to regain his spot in Michael Maguire's side given Brisbane's winning start to the year, and the breakout form of Cory Paix who less than 12 months ago had appeared to have played his last game as a Bronco under Kevin Walters.

Mozer was due to be the starting dummy half this year before injury hit, but despite the lack of certainty over his playing time, the dummy half who has earnt comparisons to Cameron Smith has reportedly re-signed with the club, despite being able to field offers from rival clubs since November 1 last year.

It's understood rival offers did make it onto the table for Mozer, but that the Broncos have been able to starve off the poaching raid from rival NRL outfits.

The Gold Coast Titans are believed to be among the club who reached out to Mozer's management, but the hooker wanted to stay with the Broncos.

That leaves the Broncos with big questions to answer over the future of Paix, who is also reportedly negotiating his future, as well as Billy Walters. Tyson Smoothy, who appears to have dropped out to fourth string hooker for Maguire's side, has already confirmed he will depart for the English Super League at the end of the year.