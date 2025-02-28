The Parramatta Eels have finally received a shot of good news at the contract negotiation table, with star halfback Mitchell Moses agreeing to a new five-year deal with the club.

The contract will lock the halfback into the Eels until at least the end of 2029, and, already 30 years of age, likely see him finish his career in blue and gold.

Moses had player options in his contract for 2027 and 2028, and was set to be able to negotiate freely with rival clubs from November 1 this year unless the Eels could lock him into a new deal.

It had been reported in recent times that Parramatta were negotiating with Moses to remove the player options in his deal, and there is no mention of any options or clauses in the statement regarding his new deal.

Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill praised the form of Moses in 2024 in announcing the new deal which comes on the back of a recent captaincy announcement for Moses following the departure of Clint Gutherson during the off-season to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

“Mitch has been in consistently good form for many years now but none better than 2024. The way he performed in Origin last year was outstanding and proved that he belongs in that arena," O'Neill said.

“Being recently appointed captain continues the evolution of his development and is a very proud moment for him, his family and our club.

“Having a player of Mitch's calibre commit the rest of his career to the Eels is fantastic news for his teammates, our partners, members and the entire Eels community."

The news of Moses re-signing comes amid halves partner Dylan Brown, who has outrageous player options in his contract all the way until the end of 2031, currently testing the open market.

Other players at the Eels also have contract options, although the club want to stamp these out moving forward.

Moses has been at the Eels since leaving the Wests Tigers in 2017, playing 158 games for the club to take his career tally to 225.

The State of Origin hero of the incredible 2024 win for New South Wales, five more seasons in blue and gold could see Moses, fitness pending, play as many 275 games for the Eels, and crack 350 total games across his career.