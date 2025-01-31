Mitchell Moses has officially taken on the Parramatta Eels' club leadership role and will lead the team under new head coach Jason Ryles.

For the first time, Moses has spoken about the changes within the club since Ryles' arrival and his efforts to keep Dylan Brown at the Eels.

Moses and Brown have formed a strong halves combination since linking up in 2019.

Now, six years later, their partnership remains crucial to the team's success.

However, speculation has emerged that Brown is considering his options despite being contracted until 2031. His long-term deal includes a clause allowing him to negotiate with other clubs if he does not extend his contract by Round 10 of the upcoming season.

Since being appointed captain, Moses has made it clear he wants Brown to stay at the club.

“It's up to Dyl. I hope he stays. I love him, I love him to death,” Moses told the Daily Telegraph.

“I feel like I play my best footy with Dylan.

“That's a decision he's going to have to make in due course.

“What he does outside footy is what nobody sees, and he has a massive effect on the Parramatta area.

“I really hope he stays. He knows I love playing with him, and I think everyone else in the team loves playing with him, so he knows where we all stand.”

Moses, who suffered multiple injuries last year, was sidelined for a significant portion of the 2024 season, leaving Brown to take charge as the team's primary playmaker. Now back in the fold, the new skipper is determined to lead the Eels through a pivotal season.

The 30-year-old also used his first press conference as captain to highlight the impact Ryles has had on the club since taking over in October.

“He has really brought the boys together,” Moses said.

“There's been a lot of change for us—how we train, how long we train—the whole schedule has pretty much taken a flip.

“Hopefully we can kickstart the year off. We've got a fairly tough start to the season, but we'll just have a throw at the stumps and see how we go.”

Moses is embracing his leadership role as the Eels navigate a new era under Ryles, with a fresh attitude and a revamped approach to training.