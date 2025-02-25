Morgan Harper, a former centre for the Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels has signed a new deal which will see him return to the NRL.

Last playing in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels, Harper has earned an NRL lifeline and has signed a full-time deal with the New Zealand Warriors for the 2025 NRL season ahead of their Round 1 match in Las Vegas against the Canberra Raiders.

In landing the new contract, he has been released by the North Sydney Bears effective immediately after he signed with the NSW Cup team during the off-season.

"Although it is disappointing to see Morgan depart our 2025 team, it is the unfortunate part of the player pathway process," said North Sydney Bears CEO Gareth Holmes.

"Our club recruiters do an excellent job at seeking out the best talent available and this is often recognised by NRL clubs.

"Allowing movement of NSW Cup players up to the NRL is an important part of the competition structure."

Only 26, Harper has featured in 64 matches in the NRL since his debut and will be looking to add to this at his fourth club as he returns home to New Zealand for the first time in his NRL career.

Debuting in 2019, he played for the Canterbury Bulldogs (2019-20), Manly Sea Eagles (2020-23), and Parramatta Eels (2024) before he was one of several players to depart the Eels at the end of last season as they looked to rebuild their roster under a new coach, Jason Ryles.

Outside of his matches in the NRL, Harper played for the Junior Kiwis in 2018, the NSW Residents team and had two games for the Maori All Stars in 2022 and 2023.