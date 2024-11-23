Melbourne Storm chief executive has confirmed the club are confident of re-signing star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, even if it is on a one-year deal.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, Papenhuyzen has hit the open market since November 1, and reportedly fielded an offer from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That came after it was revealed the Storm had only offered the fullback - who has spent much of the last two seasons out of the game with injury - about $200,000 per year less than he is currently on.

The Bulldogs came in with a big offer, but Papenhuyzen, according to reports, knocked the blue and white back in what would have been a way back home for the star.

Despite less money and the emergence of young gun Sua Fa'alogo, Papenhuyzen is now reportedly close to re-signing, and Rodski told the media this week that the club are in a 'positive position.'

“It's in a positive position,” Rodski said at a media conference after the NRL draw was released per Fox Sports.

“We're getting more and more confident in Ryan extending with us, but we're working through those details at the moment.

“There are a couple of different options on the table at the moment that we're discussing, but at this point in time, we're getting more and more confident that he'll remain at Melbourne and extend his contract with us.”

Rodski confirmed a one-year extension was on the table for the fullback, which would leave him facing the same free agency situation - potentially off a full season of rugby league as opposed to his last two injury-ravaged campaigns.

“That's one of the options that's been tabled,” he said.

“I think that's a great option for both club and player, and it gives us at least another two years with Ryan Papenhuyzen wearing the Melbourne Storm jersey.

“He's incredibly invested in our culture, he loves Melbourne and we love him. We're pretty hopeful that we'll have some exciting news in the not so distant future.”

The biggest issue for Melbourne regarding Papenhuyzen's future is the likely knock on effect for Sua Fa'alogo.

It has been widely reported that Fa'alogo will be allowed to test the open market for 2026 despite being signed long-term if Papenhuyzen's contract is extended.

Rodski confirmed that was the case, but the Storm are confident they can fit both players in and will not entertain a release or player swap for Fa'alogo in 2025, with pre-season training already underway.

“Sua is an up and coming star of the competition and he's on a long-term contract with us,” he said.

“You never know what's going to happen with injuries and other positions, but I can guarantee you that we'll be doing everything we can to see more of Sua in 2025 and beyond.”

If Papenhuyzen re-signs, it means the club will have added to contracts for Fa'alogo, Grant Anderson, Joe Chan, Alec MacDonald and Nick Meaney in recent times, while they have all of Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jack Howarth, Eliesa Katoa, Moses Leo, Alec MacDonald, Cameron Munster and new arrival Stefano Utoikamanu locked in until at least the end of 2027.