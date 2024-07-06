Mixed reports have emerged over the fitness of Newcastle Knights' superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga ahead of what is supposed to be his return from injury against the Canberra Raiders.

SEN Radio's Michelle Bishop revealed on Friday afternoon that Ponga was set to be ruled out for the clash against Canberra - a must-win battle for both clubs given the logjam in the middle of the ladder.

However, reports from multiple sources then rebuffed those claims, suggesting Ponga was in face fit to return from his Lisfranc injury which has kept him out for 11 weeks.

Update - conflicting reports now, with multiple media outlets indicating Kalyn Ponga is still playing, whilst SEN reporting he is out. Unfortunately nothing confirmed as yet. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 5, 2024

A return in just 11 weeks from the injury would mark one of the quickest in the NRL era, with the Lisfranc injury generally taking at least 12, but often more, weeks to heal.

Should he miss the game against Canberra, his absence not only effect the Knights but also has an adverse effect on the Queensland Maroons squad for Game III, as he is now unlikely to fight Reece Walsh for the number one jersey having not played any games in the lead up to the match.