The South Sydney Rabbitohs are all in on a finals push for 2026, which has unfortunately left a few players out of a job.

Towering forward Shaquai Mitchell is one of them; however, he has vowed to make a name for himself after being released by the club, which has ended his time playing alongside his younger brother Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell was one of eight players cut by the Rabbitohs in September after an injury-hit year. He has since joined the Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup, a feeder club to the Gold Coast Titans, as he looks to reignite his NRL career.

“I'll definitely have a chip on my shoulder,” Shaq told The Courier Mail.

“I want to show people I can contribute to an NRL program, 100 per cent.

“I believe I've got a few good years left in me in the top grade, if any club wants me.”

Despite not featuring in first grade during 2025, the front-rower insists his NRL dream isn't over.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow to leave Souths... I've got no bad feelings toward the club, but it was heartbreaking, being a Bunny is all I've known,” he said.



Mitchell admitted the move has given him fresh motivation to prove himself without Latrell by his side.

“I've always been called ‘Latrell's brother' all the time.

“I think now's the opportunity to really cement myself as Shaq Mitchell.”



Shaq will reunite with former Rabbitohs assistant coach Joe O'Callaghan, now head coach at Tweed, who believes the prop can thrive away from Redfern.