South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback and centre Latrell Mitchell is reportedly set to be ruled out of the Ashes.\r\n\r\nMitchell has only managed 11 games throughout the course of what has been an injury-ravaged campaign for the Rabbitohs.\r\n\r\nHis last performance came in Round 23 against the Gold Coast Titans, where he managed all 80 minutes in his return from a previous injury. However, he missed the remainder of the campaign due to a back and neck issue.\r\n\r\nHe has now, per a Code Sports report, been advised that he can't be involved in contact or training for at least the next month, ruling him out of being able to travel with the Kangaroos to England for the resumption of the Ashes.\r\n\r\nThe series, which is being played for the first time in more than two decades, will feature three Tests between the Kangaroos and England, with Australia's new coach, Kevin Walters, having the matches to prove himself and earn a contract for the following year's World Cup, to be played Down Under.\r\n\r\nMitchell, despite not playing since Round 23, would have likely been a starter in Walters' 22-man squad given the number of other centres who are either out or have declared for other nations.\r\n\r\nThat list is led by Queensland State of Origin debutant Robert Toia, who has declared for Tonga, and Stephen Crichton, who will play for Samoa.\r\n\r\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Valentine Holmes - the other centres used by Queensland alongside Toia - are both injured, while Gehamat Shibasaki was stood down by the Broncos last week for a breach of team standards.\r\n\r\nWith Mitchell now also out, and Kotoni Staggs yet to decide whether he wants to play for Australia or Tonga, Walters could be looking at the likes of Bradman Best, Tom Trbojevic, Jaxon Purdue or Bronson Xerri for selection in his travelling party.\r\n\r\nWalters could also look at picking wingers who can play in the centres, with the likes of Jacob Kiraz or Mark Nawaqanitawase potentially under consideration.\r\n\r\nThe 22-man squad will be announced the day after the NRL grand final.