One of the nine players farewelled by the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of their 2025 campaign, Shaquai Mitchell is currently in talks with at least two other clubs as he prepares to finalise his future in the coming weeks.\n\nThe older brother of Latrell Mitchell, Shaquai has spent the last four seasons with the Rabbitohs, during which he has made 20 appearances in the first-grade competition, but he is currently on the lookout for a new home.\n\nFirst reported by Rabbitohs Radio Podcast, Zero Tackle has confirmed with sources that Mitchell is now set to make the move to the Super League for 2026 and is currently in talks with at least two teams from the competition.\n\nSidelined with injury for the majority of 2025, he would go on to play 11 matches in the NSW Cup but failed to break through into the NRL line-up, with the side opting to breed the next generation of forwards coming through the club's pathways system.\n\nA four-time representative of the Indigenous All Stars, he would be a great buy due to his experience, which can help mentor the younger players, and he has proven that he still has a while to go before he decides to hang up the boots on his playing career.