Former Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce has been linked with a shock swansong in the NRL.

Pearce, who is currently playing in the English Super League with French club the Catalans Dragons, played the first 238 games of his career for the Sydney Roosters, before going past the 300-mark with the Newcastle Knights in a four-year stint that he ultimately requested a release from to move around the world.

The 34-year-old, who played 19 State of Origin matches for New South Wales but never represented Australia in an era that included Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk, has the Dragons sitting on top of the table in the Super League as he pushes for a championship in the competition, but has previously refused to rule out a possible NRL return to close his career.

News Corp are reporting that is now more likely than not to happen, with Pearce set to link up with the Roosters on a one-year deal where he would be utilised predominantly in a role coming off the bench as the utility.

The Roosters, who have made countless big calls on their spine in recent seasons, have struggled to make the grade this season, with the signing of Brandon Smith at hooker from the Melbourne Storm not working, and Sam Walker dropped from first-grade in recent times. Joseph Manu has deputised in the halves, although struggled to find the form that he has shown in previous outings.

Meanwhile, James Tedesco's form has dropped dramatically, and Luke Keary continues to line up in the halves for the Roosters.

Pearce's experience, where he played 238 games for the Roosters and was part of a side who played multiple grand finals, is seen as a key boost for the Roosters, while his form is still good enough to justify having in an NRL side each week.

Connor Watson and Drew Hutchsion, who are the current utilities at the Roosters, are off-contract at the end of the season, and it's believed Trent Robinson, who is close with Pearce, sees as it being the ideal role for the veteran halfback.