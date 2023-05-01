Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas has missed votes in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for the first time this season after a suspension, but still holds a substantial lead at the head of affairs.

With Reece Walsh also failing to score during Brisbane's loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs after sitting second at the end of last week Haas maintains most of his lead, but a 17-vote performance from Latrell Mitchell has seen him jump into second, now 49 votes behind Haas.

Mitchell was only held from even more votes by teammate Campbell Graham, who was near faultless against the Broncos.

Round 9 saw six man of the matches, with Nicho Hynes, Jack Wighton, David Fifita, David Klemmer, Nat Butcher and Jake Averillo all securing a perfect 20, while the Parramatta Eels' big win over the Knights saw Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson split the top spot, registering 18 votes a piece.

Hynes' and Graham's big points tallies move them to equal fifth and outright seventh respectively, while Gutherson's 18 has him sitting in equal ninth spot.

David Fifita, who registered a perfect game, sits with 62 votes and just one outside of the top ten.

Of some of the other usual suspects, Cameron Munster is fourth after no votes this weekend, Nathan Cleary remains 17th despite not scoring, and James Tedesco sits 25th after a 12-vote game.

Here are all the votes from Round 9.

Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes 4 Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai 3 Teig Wilton Teig Wilton Ronaldo Mulitalo Ronaldo Mulitalo 2 Ronaldo Mulitalo Ronaldo Mulitalo Teig Wilton Teig Wilton 1 Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Tom Dearden

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Clinton Gutherson Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Clinton Gutherson 4 Mitchell Moses Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Mitchell Moses 3 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown 2 J'maine Hopgood J'maine Hopgood J'maine Hopgood Junior Paulo 1 Junior Paulo Junior Paulo Will Penisini J'maine Hopgood

Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Campbell Graham Campbell Graham Latrell Mitchell Campbell Graham 4 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Campbell Graham Latrell Mitchell 3 Taane Milne Thomas Burgess Tevita Tatola Thomas Burgess 2 Thomas Burgess Tevita Tatola Thomas Burgess Tevita Tatola 1 Tevita Tatola Taane Milne Taane Milne Taane Milne

Canberra Raiders vs The Dolphins

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jack Wighton Jack Wighton Jack Wighton Jack Wighton 4 Connelly Lemuelu Sebastian Kris Connelly Lemuelu Connelly Lemuelu 3 Sebastian Kris Connelly Lemuelu Sebastian Kris Sebastian Kris 2 Corey Horsburgh Corey Horsburgh Matthew Timoko Hudson Young 1 Hudson Young Hudson Young Jordan Rapana Jordan Rapana

Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 David Fifita David Fifita David Fifita David Fifita 4 Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika 3 Phillip Sami Phillip Sami Phillip Sami Phillip Sami 2 Jayden Campbell Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka 1 Taniela Paseka Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell

Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 David Klemmer David Klemmer David Klemmer David Klemmer 4 Alex Twal Moeaki Fotuaika Jahream Bula Jahream Bula 3 Jahream Bula Phillip Sami Starford To'a Alex Twal 2 Apisai Koroisau Taniela Paseka Alex Twal Starford To'a 1 Starford To'a Jayden Campbell Dylan Edwards Apisai Koroisau

New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Nat Butcher Nat Butcher Nat Butcher Nat Butcher 4 Sitili Tupouniua James Tedesco James Tedesco Addin Fonua-Blake 3 Brandon Smith Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Sitili Tupouniua 2 James Tedesco Sitili Tupouniua Jackson Ford James Tedesco 1 Addin Fonua-Blake Jackson Ford Brandon Smith Brandon Smith

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jake Averillo Jake Averillo Jake Averillo Jake Averillo 4 Braidon Burns Braidon Burns Braidon Burns Braidon Burns 3 Hayze Perham Jack de Belin Jack de Belin Talatau Amone 2 Jack de Belin Hayze Perham Hayze Perham Hayze Perham 1 Talatau Amone Mathew Feagai Talatau Amone Jack de Belin

Top ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard