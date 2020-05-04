Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr were out until early in the morning before Australia’s shock loss to Tonga last November, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The revelation comes after the pair were both fined $20 000 for participating in a 12-man camping trip at Mitchell’s property.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga was made aware of the November indiscretion “after the event” and has admitted recent events have made him think twice about picking the pair for Australia again.

‘‘I didn’t know it until after the event, but they were out scootering [riding scooters] until pretty late,’’ Meninga told The Sydney Morning Herald.

‘‘Look, they were not out drinking alcohol. Our security made me aware they were out until 1 or 2am. There were players from other teams out as well.’’

Meninga insisted he did not feel let down by Mitchell’s effort in the defeat to Tonga.

‘‘I know he didn’t have the best game with his hands, but there is no doubt he tried very, very hard.

‘‘The effort and competitiveness was there. It probably wasn’t the best preparation, but they were not alone in doing that.’’

During the week, Meninga admitted Mitchell and Addo-Carr’s Kangaroos future was up in the air after their breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

‘‘It’s not because of the scootering, it’s because of what happened right now,’’ Meninga said.

‘‘What they did was not naive; it didn’t consider the sacrifices that everyone else has made and has been making.’’

Meninga also rejected suggestions that criticisms of the pair are racially motivated.

‘‘It’s not about racism, it’s about doing the right thing and doing the wrong thing.

‘‘This is not a personal attack. It’s about not making poor decisions. What they did was about jeopardising the future of the game, given the delicate situation the game is in.’’

Mitchell was criticised heavily for his role in the Kangaroos’ stunning defeat last November.

The NRL has scrapped the controversial Simply The Best advertising campaign featuring Mitchell, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.