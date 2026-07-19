Four-time premiership winner Mitch Kenny agreed on a four-year extension that keeps him at the Penrith Panthers until the end of 2031.

Since becoming the starting dummy-half after Api Koroisau left to join the Wests Tigers, Kenny has become an important piece in the Panthers' structure.

Speaking to SEN Radio, Kenny revealed why it was important to stay with Penrith despite looking at different options.

"My preference is always to stay," Kenny explained on SEN's Kick Off.

"But you don't always get what you want in life or in footy, so I thought I would've been silly if I probably didn't consider what my other options were.

"But thankfully, Penrith were keen, and we're able to get a deal done.