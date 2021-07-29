Reports on Thursday afternoon suggest Brisbane Broncos' half utility won't be going anywhere before the end of 2021.

Channel 7 journalist Chris Garry has reported that coach Kevin Walters has made up his mind on the off-contract and out of sorts half.

BREAKING: Anthony Milford set to stay with Broncos for rest of the season. Kev would prefer him to be at Red Hill and no offers have come through. South Sydney close to signing him for next season though. Full story tonight - @7NewsBrisbane @7NewsSydney @7michellebishop — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) July 29, 2021

After plenty of roster disruption thanks to the prompt exits of forwards Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Junior, it's understood Walters wants stability through to the end of the year. It's something the coach talked about before the exit of Lodge, creating a confusing turn of events at Red Hill.

The destination of Milford for 2022 though has been a hotly debated topic. The only utterly clear fact has been that he won't be in the Queensland capital, with Brisbane confirming they wouldn't offer him a deal.

While Parramatta were thought to be in the race, it's now thought that only the South Sydney Rabbitohs are interested, and Garry is now also reporting that he is close to signing the contract.

South Sydney were hoping to retain their star State of Origin centre Dane Gagai, but with the Queenslander recently committing to the Newcastle Knights, they turned their attention to Milford.

With Adam Reynolds arriving in Brisbane next season, the Broncos need for Milford is diminished, while South Sydney are looking at Milford as a potential for Benji Marshall, who is still yet to commit to playing another season in the Jason Demetriou-coached team.

Demetriou, who will take over from Wayne Bennett, has had previous time coaching Milford, and is said to be a fan of his game.

It's been a horror run for Milford over the past couple of seasons in Brisbane, but the 27-year-old, who was once touted as one of the game's brightest prospects before signing his mega deal in Brisbane, should still have a lot to offer once he finishes this season at Red Hill.