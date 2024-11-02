Samoan international Anthony Milford has addressed rumours surrounding where he will be playing next season as his future remains up in the air at the moment.

Brought into the Dolphins setup as a marquee signing, Milford has failed to cement his spot in the team and was sensationally sent down to reserve grade, which has subsequently seen him overlooked in favour of other halves options.

After stints with the Raiders, Broncos, and Knights, when he first signed with the club, all avenues pointed to him as the number one choice in the halves.

Instead, the once $1 million a season player found himself relegated to the reserves due to the breakout form of Isaiya Katoa and Kodi Nikorima re-inventing himself at Redcliffe.

Recently tabled a contract extension by The Dolphins for 2025, Milford has also been continually linked with a move overseas to the Super League competition, with the Leigh Leopards previously being one of the teams showing interest.

Currently playing for Samoa against England in a two-match series, Milford revealed that he has yet to make a decision on his career but feels that he can "offer something" to whichever club he ends up at.

“It's not clear what is going on, but the goal is to keep on playing footy,” Milford told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I feel I can offer something; I'm open to options. I feel I still have a lot to give; I'm not finished quite yet.

“There have been a few teams [express interest] here and overseas. The goal is to finish the tour [with Samoa] and sort out my future after that.”

Struggling with inconsistencies of form throughout his career, Milford has had the very highs in rugby league, which saw him appear in two games for the QLD Maroons but has also seen him achieve the very lows, being axed from several teams multiple times during his career.