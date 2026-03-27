Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire has confirmed he will not stand in the way of assistant coach Matt Ballin should the Manly Sea Eagles approach him after Anthony Seibold's surprise sacking.

The Sea Eagles made the decision on Friday evening to part ways with Seibold just three games into the season and into his two-year contract extension that was supposed to tie him to the Northern Beaches until the end of 2027.

The disappointing start to the year in which Manly lost three straight games and barely fired a shot in the past two, was behind the surprise early season decision.

Manly will appoint an interim coach for the remainder of the 2026 season before determining its long-term plans.

It will be one of the longest stints in NRL history for an interim coach, paving the way for a potential full-time role to be offered if things go well.

Reports are suggesting Kieran Foran - currently on Manly's coaching staff and in his first season after retirement - will take over the interim role.

One name who has been mentioned both in an interim and full-time capacity is Ballin.

Maguire has already lost Ben Te'o who resigned mid-week over what reports say were unsolvable differences with Maguire and the club around Te'o's potential to take up a role in the Queensland Origin system, and the way Brisbane was setting up defensively.

Speaking after his side's win over the Dolphins on Friday evening, Maguire said he wouldn't stand in the way of Ballin if he was offered the top role at Manly.

“I haven't even spoke to Matty but I want all my staff to excel in whatever it is that they do and what they want to do,” Maguire said.

“So those things, if they arise, then we'll talk about that.

“And those things come to people that work hard. If it's the right time, it's the right time.”

Ballin, 42, has been in the coaching system for a number of years and has been labelled as a head coach in waiting.

He played 217 games for Manly between 2007 and 2015 and is a legend of the club.