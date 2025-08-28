Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, perhaps the most sought-after free agent in recent years, has had no shortage of suitors since declaring himself a free agent on November 1.

One of those pursuing his services is NRL Immortal and current Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga, who is hellbent on acquiring the Gold Coast Titans skipper for the 2027 season.

Speaking on SENQ, Meninga revealed his hopes for acquiring the Maroons star, admitting there's no way he would concede the chase without tabling an offer.

“We will talk to Tino's management if he's going to put himself on the market,” Meninga said.

“I'd give myself a few upper cuts if I didn't talk to them, but I will be one of many.”

Despite the list of suitors expected to be lined up at Tino's door, Meninga believes the Bears have what it takes to get him over the line.

“We've got to have an extraordinary sell to Tino and get him excited about the environment, that he gets well looked after, can play his best footy and chase his goals in life,” Meninga said.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 23: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Titans runs the ball during the round seven NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on April 23, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)“They are the things you have to provide for players.”

The Bears are just one of the reported teams interested in acquiring Fa'asuamaleaui, with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs also in the mix for his signature.