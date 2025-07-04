Former Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has named future Immortal Cameron Smith as his ideal Australia coach after Brad Fittler rejected the role earlier this week.

Meninga ended his eight-year tenure as the nation's coach after agreeing to lead the Perth Bears into their inaugural NRL season in 2027, creating a vacancy for the head coach role of the Kangaroos.

The 64-year-old appeared on SENQ Breakfast to vouch for Smith as the next coach of Australia, showering the former Storm skipper with high praise.

“Cameron is a highly intelligent individual,” Meninga declared.

“His footy IQ is really good, and it's also about having the right people around you as well."

Meninga admitted he believes Smith has the experience and runs on the board to excel in the role, should he be chosen to fill its vacancy.

“He understands the game really well, he commentates on the game, and he's coaching his young fella's side.

“It has kept him thinking about the game, and even though they're kids, you have to think about how you're going to get the best out of them.

“I think Cam will handle it really well. It's a huge honour to be a part of the program."

The incoming Bears coach urged the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) to come to a decision swiftly, lest they fall behind come time to compete.

“The game hasn't come to any conclusion on it. It's a bit disappointing.

“They need to appoint someone and get over there. They need to get everything organised or else they'll be behind the eight ball.”

The first of three Ashes Tests begins at Wembley Stadium on October 25, meaning the ARLC has just over three months to get their new coach assigned, acclimated, and settled.