Mal Meninga has confirmed he is close to landing the head coaching role of the Perth Bears.

Reports in various publications over the last 24 hours have suggested that the move for Meninga to coach the new Western Australian franchise, which will join the NRL in 2027 but can begin signing players from November 1 this year, is done.

Meninga said that's not quite the case, but confirmed it's close, with the now front-runner for the job landing it ahead of previous candidates Sam Burgess, Kevin Walters and Brad Arthur, who has since been shopped to the Gold Coast Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's close," Meninga said on SEN Queensland Radio.

"Negotiations have been great, but at this stage we are near finalisation, but there are still a few things we need to sort out.

"I'm very keen on doing the job."

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Canberra Raiders coach has been in representative rugby league for some time now, coaching the Queensland Maroons during their run of dominance, and then going on to coach Papua New Guinea and Australia at international level.

Meninga, surprisingly, said a conversation is yet to be had around his role as Australian head coach, though.

"That's a discussion that hasn't taken place, that will be part of the conversation," he said.

"I'm not sure where that is going to land at the moment. It hasn't been discussed.

"I believe I can be involved (in both jobs). I think it will be addressed in the next day or two.

"We have worked to get things up to speed, we have a strong cultural piece in the Kangaroos, but if I have to give up the gig, I'd like to be part of the handover process.

"If I take the Bears job, I'd like to be part of the transition process with the new coach.

"I've been a long time in the job so I'd love to be part of it."

Australia are set to be in England when the Bears can start signing players, and it's believed the ARLC will move Meninga out of the Kangaroos job if he lands the Perth Bears gig.

Brad Fittler is believed to be the front-runner to replace him, although both Wayne Bennett and Kevin Walters, as well as former captain Cameron Smith, have all been floated.

It's believed Bennett will not be considered as he is coaching the Rabbitohs, although South Sydney are understood to have no issues with him splitting his time.