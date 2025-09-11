The NRL finals get underway on Friday evening, with two understrength teams battling it out for a crucial week off as the Melbourne Storm face the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday evening at Melbourne's AAMI Park.

Both sides come into this one with injuries. The Storm are without fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and halfback Jahrome Hughes, while the Bulldogs are missing backs Marcelo Montoya and Bronson Xerri.

All four players were injured during the final round of the regular season.

Melbourne has home-ground advantage, but has struggled for form in the last fortnight. While Canterbury led the competition at one point, a swathe of mid-season personnel changes has impacted their charge for a potential drought-breaking premiership in their second year under Cameron Ciraldo.

How to watch Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs NRL qualifying final on TV

This game can be viewed through two different TV channels, as is the case across the opening three weeks of the finals series.

The first of those is to watch the free-to-air coverage on Channel 9 from 7pm (AEST). It can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

If you'd prefer to watch the coverage on Fox Sports, this will commence at 6:30pm (AEST) on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502.

How to live stream Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs NRL qualifying final online

If you'd prefer to live stream the opening game of the NRL finals, you can do so through either of the networks streaming platforms.

To watch the Channel 9 coverage online, you can do so through 9Now, which is free to join with a valid email address.

To watch the Fox Sports coverage, you will need to have a paid subscription to Kayo Sports.

Key game information

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday, September 12

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League (502)

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Storm $1.49, Bulldogs, $2.63

Head-to-head record: Played 47, Storm 25, Bulldogs 22

Record at venue: Played 12, Storm 8, Bulldogs 4

Last meeting: Round 25, 2025, Storm 20 defeat Bulldogs 14 at AAMI Park

Match officials

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Dave Munro and Matt Noyen

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Teams

Melbourne Storm

1. Nick Meaney, 2. Will Warbrick, 3. Grant Anderson, 4. Joe Chan, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Tyran Wishart, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Ativalu Lisati, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Trent Loiero

Interchange: 14. Jonah Pezet, 15. Alec MacDonald, 16. Tui Kamikamica, 17.Bronson Garlick

Reserves: 18. Kane Bradley, 19. Marion Seve, 20. Jack Howarth, 21. Sua Fa'alogo, 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Connor Tracey, 2. Jethro Rinakama, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Blake Wilson, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Lachlan Galvin, 8. Max King, 9. Bailey Hayward, 10. Samuel Hughes, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Jacob Preston, 13. Jaeman Salmon

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Sitili Tupouniua, 16. Josh Curran, 17. Reed Mahoney

Reserves: 19. Jake Turpin, 20. Kurtis Morrin, 21. Toby Sexton, 22. Harry Hayes, 23. Jacob Kiraz