I'm going to say it. Weekends are far superior now that rugby league is back.

The games, the banter, tipping, Supercoach, podcasting ... Power Rankings!

For those new to our Power Rankings, or those looking for an explanation, these take a few things into consideration.

These take into account; wins, quality of opposition, performance, expectations, form (eventually) and general feel.

They are not just the tradition "well that team is better on paper" rankings. Wins matter, especially early on.

So right now, no winless team is going to sit above a team with a victory. That will change in the coming weeks of course.

With that said, here are our Power Rankings from Round 1.

1. Melbourne Storm

The Melbourne Storm laughed off any early suggestions of their downfall with the most dominant performance of Round 1.

Harry Grant was the magician as his Storm outfit thumped the visiting Eels to the tune of 52 points to 4.

Sua Fa'alogo was breathtaking at the back, Joe Chan and Ativalu Lisati were brilliant in the second row while Stefano Utoikamanu was unstoppable with 239 run metres.

Melbourne will start as heavy favourites against the Dragons on Saturday evening despite having to travel to Wollongong.

2. Penrith Panthers

Penrith were handed the most difficult assignment of Round 1, an away trip to play Premiers the Broncos. They aced it!

Dylan Edwards was back to his metre-eating best while Thomas Jenkins starred from the wing. Isaah Yeo was so good in the middle while Luke Garner was unstoppable.

A 26-0 win, in Brisbane, in their opening contest of the season sends a frightening message to the rest of the competition.

The massive win sets up an early blockbuster clash with the Sharks in Bathurst on Saturday night!

3. New Zealand Warriors

Warriors fans celebrated in a big way as their team smashed the travelling Roosters 42-18.

Tanah Boyd was the main man, showing that he has more than enough left in the tank to lead his side.

Chanel Harris-Tavita was also brilliant while Jackson Ford recorded 218 run metres. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck chimed in perfectly from the wing throughout.

A second straight home game, this time against the Raiders, presents a perfect opportunity for two wins in a row.

4. Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks enjoyed the perfect start to the season on the back of a 50 points to 10 win over the Titans.

Braydon Trindall put in an all time performance with two tries and four try assists. Nicho Hynes, Jesse Ramien and Will Kennedy were all also very good.

Addin Fonua-Blake made more post contact metres than all forwards in the game, bar two, made in pure metres. He has been massive for the Sharks.

The win, coupled with Penrith's brilliant opener means the Sharks/Panthers game has genuine match of the round honours this Saturday night.

5. Canberra Raiders

An Ethan Sanders field goal in Golden Point delivered the win for Canberra on Saturday night in one of the greatest games you'll see .. considering.

Pouring rain couldn't stop either side but it was Canberra who ultimately bagged the chocolates despite several momentum shifts.

Xavier Savage and Noah Martin both crossed for doubles, with Sanders also scoring. The youngster was brilliant at halfback in his club debut.

A trip to New Zealand for a Friday night clash with the Warriors sets up a mouth watering clash!

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs

The much hyped Bunnies delivered big in their first up win over the Dolphins.

Cody Walker, David Fifita and Latrell Mitchell were the stars of the show. That's not to say the right side didn't deliver either.

Keaon Koloamatangi's monster run in the middle continued as he ran for over 253 metres. Cameron Murray looked like he hadn't lost a step despite missing nearly all of 2025.

All eyes are on Allianz this Friday night as Alex Johnston looks to equal then break the all time try scoring record against the Roosters.

7. Canterbury Bulldogs

It seems like several weeks ago now but the Bulldogs golden point win was equal parts brilliant and equal parts riding their luck.

Jacob Kiraz's massive 278 run metres has him firmly in the NSW Origin talks following the Zac Lomax news. He may partner teammate Stephen Crichton, who was again massive.

That Kikau and Preston back row is an absolute joy to watch. I wouldn't want to play against them.'

The Dogs enjoy a bye this weekend, allowing them two weeks post Vegas trip. Perfect.

8. Newcastle Knights

Newcastle return to Australia, from Vegas, with two competition points. Their fans should be very excited following the win.

Kalyn Ponga looked every bit the million dollar-plus player while new recruits Sandon Smith and Trey Mooney were brilliant!

An injury to star Fletcher Sharpe looked much, much worse than it actually was.

Newcastle start their domestic NRL season at Brookie on Sunday. Should be a fun game to say the least.

9. Wests Tigers

Tigers fans have had to endure the longest off-season of all time thanks to a Round 1 bye.

They open their season this Saturday afternoon at Leichhardt Oval against the Cowboys.

10. Manly Sea Eagles

I honestly don't know how to feel about Manly's performance on Saturday night.

They had the ball for 10 straight minutes and looked on track for a big win. Fans actually left in the second half as Canberra looked set for a huge win.

Then Manly turned it all around on the back of Tolutau Koula, sending it to Golden Point. They'd then stand and watch a rookie slot the winner. Chaos! Pure chaos!

A second straight home game, this time against the Knights, presents an early opportunity they will not want to waste.

11. St George-Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons can count themselves unlucky not to have left Vegas with the two competition points. Very unlucky.

Setu Tu scored on debut. Toby and Ryan Couchman were both brilliant up front for the Red V.

Melbourne are in town on Saturday evening. It will be a big ask but the Dragons proved their up to it.

12. The Dolphins

The Dolphins played their part in an incredible entertaining Sunday afternoon clash with the Rabbitohs.

They managed to score 30 points. Unfortunately they also copped 40.

Tom Gilbert's moment(s) of madness didn't cost them the game, but it wasn't good.

The Phins will enjoy their second home game in a row, this Sunday night as the Titans come to town.

13. Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane endured a horror-show start to their Premiership defence.

They were held scoreless, at Suncorp no less, by a far superior Penrith Panthers side.

Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt looked slow. Only when Ezra Mam came on did they show any signs of life.

A Thursday night clash, again at home, with the battered Eels presents a perfect chance to right the ship.

14. North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys were right in their contest with the Knights but ultimately fell short.

Murray Taulagi's try double and Scott Drinkwater avoiding injury were two positives. Drinkwater looked in big trouble early on.

A trip to Leichhardt Oval will see their return to Australia. A fair bit of travel early to say the least.

15. Parramatta Eels

The less said about Parramatta's opening game, the better.

They actually started well, scoring the first try of the game. Unfortunately they then conceded 52 points in a row.

It doesn't get any easier on Thursday as a trip to Brisbane awaits.

16. Sydney Roosters

The Roosters had their moments in Auckland but copping seven tries in their 42-18 loss to the Warriors has them are arguably the biggest disappointments from Round One.

Much will be made of the Daly Cherry-Evans/Sam Walker halves combination but the tri-colours forwards were a distant second best to their opponents.

Naufahu Whyte played a lone hand with a massive 191 metres.

The Roosters will need to correct their awful ill-discipline this weekend when they host bitter rivals Souths on Friday night.

17. Gold Coast Titans

The Titans were looking for a positive start to the season under new coach Josh Hannay. Instead they copped 50 points and have their fans afraid of a long season ahead.

The fact they had 40+ tackles in the Sharks red zone and could only muster two tries and another chance or two, is the main worry.

They looked directionless without Jayden Campbell while their forwards were absolutely battered in the Shire. Not the ideal start but it's a long season.

A short away trip on Sunday night against the Dolphins looks a far better chance to get their year going.