The Melbourne Storm enter the 2026 NRL season as unstable as they have been in many years.

Craig Bellamy's side might have made two straight grand finals, but a pair of losses and squad turnover during the off-season will leave more questions than answers as they prepare for the new campaign.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jonah Pezet have all departed, among others, while their signings leave a little to be desired in replacing those names.

The squad is still a strong one, although selection questions heading into the new year will certainly challenge Bellamy and his coaching staff.

Here are the key issues that could shape the discussion for the Victorian-based outfit as they surge towards Round 1, although with plenty of spots left to fill in their Top 30 (officially, at least), things could shuffle.