The Melbourne Storm enter the 2026 NRL season as unstable as they have been in many years.
Craig Bellamy's side might have made two straight grand finals, but a pair of losses and squad turnover during the off-season will leave more questions than answers as they prepare for the new campaign.
Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jonah Pezet have all departed, among others, while their signings leave a little to be desired in replacing those names.
The squad is still a strong one, although selection questions heading into the new year will certainly challenge Bellamy and his coaching staff.
Here are the key issues that could shape the discussion for the Victorian-based outfit as they surge towards Round 1, although with plenty of spots left to fill in their Top 30 (officially, at least), things could shuffle.
Does Fa'alogo replace Papenhuyzen?
The obvious answer to Ryan Papenhuyzen's departure from rugby league in 2026 is that talented young gun Sua Fa'alogo will come straight into the number one jumper.
Melbourne has been desperate to retain him, and anything other than him having first crack at the jersey this year would not only be a surprise, but a slap in the face.
Fa'alogo has plenty to prove, though. The jury is still out on whether he is going to become a consistent force at fullback, although his progression, it has to be noted, has been hampered in recent times by injuries.
He will need to find a way to start the year strongly - there can be no doubt about that.
His chance to prove himself at the back will likely be extended by the fact that Nick Meaney, who is the other option, is leaving the club at the end of the year, but Bellamy won't hesitate to push the button if Fa'alogo isn't firing early.