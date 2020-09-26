Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has released a statement about his future with the club, after it was reported that several rival clubs are expressing interest in the legendary coach.

After reports suggested Bellamy was keen on a move home to Queensland, the Storm coach has looked to put a line through any speculation surrounding his future.

Melbourne Storm released the following statement of Friday:

“I’m contracted to Melbourne Storm as head coach for 2021 and am committed to that role. I’ve been having discussions about my future but have stopped those for now and will make a decision once the finals are over.”

Bellamy has been long linked the Broncos, in which the club would sign him to a directing role from the 2022 season, with Kevin Walters likely to be elected as the club’s coach in the coming weeks.

Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp remains confident Bellamy will remain in Victoria after his contract expires.

“I still believe Craig will stay,” Tripp told the Courier Mail.

“He is contracted to us for next year and I don’t believe he will be our head coach for 2022, but we’ll fight hard to keep Craig at the Melbourne Storm in some capacity.

“We are working through things and both parties are making all the right noises.

“I don’t blame Craig (for weighing up Brisbane’s interest), it’s his prerogative to do what’s best for him.

“I know he wants to be in Queensland from 2022 and beyond. He has hopes to be in Queensland.

“I am trying to tailor something for him that gives Craig a level of flexibility where he could be in Melbourne a couple of days a week and spend the rest of his time with family in Queensland.”