Melbourne Storm prop Christian Welch has announced his retirement from rugby league, ending a 10-year NRL career plagued by injury and marked by resilience.

The 29-year-old has been forced into medical retirement due to a debilitating back injury sustained during Melbourne's 2023 pre-season match in Fiji.

Welch played through the 2023 season, including the grand final, relying on a range of medications to manage pain and nerve issues.

“I've got so many people to thank, starting with my family and partner Maddi. Their constant love and support has been instrumental over my rugby league journey, riding the highs and lows of the game. Without all their sacrifices there's no chance I'd be an NRL player,” Welch said.

“The game has given me so much but it's also been tough at times. To everyone who has helped develop me, not just on the field but as a human, thank you.

“To everyone at the Storm, what an amazing place to be a part of. Special mention to our medical team who have helped this broken body through a decade of NRL. To all my teammates, staff members and owners, it's been so much fun.

“Last but not least, to the amazing purple army, thank you for always turning out and getting behind us. Playing in front of you at AAMI Park will always be my favourite memory.”

Welch's career was defined by his ability to overcome adversity, having battled three ACL injuries and a ruptured Achilles during his 163-game tenure with the Storm.

He won one premiership (2020) and was part of three losing grand finals, missing the 2017 premiership due to injury.

Welch also represented Queensland in six State of Origin matches and served on the Rugby League Players Association board, playing a key role in negotiating the most recent pay deal.

With a Master's degree in commerce, Welch is now eyeing a future in sports administration or commercial roles, potentially aiming for an NRL CEO position down the track.

“It's been a privilege coaching Welchy for over a decade, watching him develop both on and off the field,” said Head Coach Craig Bellamy.

“We're proud of everything he has achieved throughout his Storm career, he will always be a one club player, a Premiership player and a huge contributor to our club and the game of rugby league.”