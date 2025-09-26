After losing to the Penrith Panthers in the 2024 NRL Grand Final, the Melbourne Storm are through to another Grand Final as they aim to go one better this season.

In defeating the Cronulla Sharks on Friday night, two Storm players stood out above the rest, while a Sharks forward stood out despite the club bowing out of the 2025 NRL Finals.

Melbourne Storm

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 7

2. Will Warbrick 8

3. Jack Howarth 6

4. Nick Meaney 7

5. Xavier Coates 7

6. Cameron Munster 8

7. Jahrome Hughes 9

8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9

9. Harry Grant (c) 7

10. Josh King 6

12. Eliesa Katoa 7

15. Shawn Blore 6

13. Trent Loiero 6

Interchange

11. Ativalu Lisati 4

14. Tyran Wishart 4

16. Tui Kamikamica 6

17. Alec MacDonald 6

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy 5

2. Sione Katoa 7

3. Jesse Ramien 6

4. KL Iro 6

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 5

6. Braydon Trindall 4

7. Nicho Hynes 3

8. Addin Fonua-Blake 5

9. Blayke Brailey (c) 4

10. Toby Rudolf 4

11. Billy Burns 8

12. Teig Wilton 5

13. Jesse Colquhoun 5

Interchange

14. Briton Nikora 7

15. Siosifa Talakai 7

16. Oregon Kaufusi 4

17. Braden Hamlin-Uele 6