The Melbourne Storm have confirmed five player departures at the end of 2025, with only two on the list previously not being known.

Grant Anderson (Brisbane Broncos) and Bronson Garlick (South Sydney Rabbitohs) have already signed with rival clubs, while Christian Welch retired earlier this year.

The club have now confirmed Dean Ieremia, who has battled injury issues in recent times, and youngster Coby Williamson, will also leave the Victorian capital.

Ieremia, born in Samoa, played his junior rugby league in Victoria, having progressed through the club's pathways before signing a Top 30 deal in 2021.

He has gone on to play just 21 games, missing 2023 and 2025 with ACL and Achilles injuries, respectively, which have limited him to just two first-grade games in the last three seasons.

Williamson had yet to debut for the Storm.

The list of player departures, however, likely means forwards Ativalu Lisati and Lazarus Vaalepu will re-sign with the Storm into 2026.

They remain as the only two Melbourne players without officially declared futures at this point.

Lisati played off the bench in the grand final, with the former Penrith Panthers edge forward playing a role throughout the season, while Vaalepu is likely to continue increasing his minutes and standing within Melbourne's squad in the coming seasons.

The talented young prop played a handful of games throughout 2025 and was on the fringe of Melbourne's 17, but with Nelson Asofa-Solomona looking more and more likely to depart the club alongside Tui Kamikamica, the need for Vaalepu to play an increased role in 2026 will be evident.