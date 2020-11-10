Melbourne star Suliasi Vunivalu has been called-up to the Wallabies squad this week ahead of Australia’s two Tests against Argentina, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 24-year-old flyer is set to join David Rennie’s training squad on Wednesday if successful with a COVID-19 test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fijian speedster will join the squad but stands as an unlikely chance to feature in either of the Wallabies’ upcoming Tests, as he hasn’t played in the 15-man format in six years.

After adding his second premiership with Melbourne, the Storm winger admitted he was having some doubts on switching codes.

“I want to come back and finish off here [at the Storm] some day,” Vunivalu said after Melbourne’s grand final win.

“I’m still having second thoughts about [the move to rugby], to be honest. I want to stay but I’ve got to take that new challenge for myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies first fixture is against the Pumas in Newcastle next Saturday.